In the Nov. 13 letter to the editor titled “How Is Biden Doing So Far?” the writer states “In less than a year, the damage done to our country by this supposed adult (Biden) ought to terrify every freedom-loving American.” Lets look at the facts, the effects and accomplishments of Biden's policies versus the regurgitation of gibberish from conservative media by the writer.
Biden authorized the National Archives to turn over documents from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating the violent attack on our nation's Capitol and the attempted overthrow of our democracy by Trump supporters, insuring freedom loving Americans never live under a dictator again.
Biden passed the American Rescue Plan providing support to individuals, businesses, schools, local and state governments, along with free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, etc.
Since Biden's election, unemployment dropped from 6.7% to 4.6%, Dow Jones Industrial is up almost 6,500 points, job openings exceed 10 million jobs for approximately 7 million unemployed, leaving employers begging for workers in many industries.
The U.S. reentered the Paris Climate Agreement, rejoined the World Health Organization, mended ties with NATO and removed troops from Afghanistan, ending the costly, deadly 20 year war.
Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which repairs the nation's long neglected roads, bridges, water infrastructure, public transit, airports and the power grid. It provides high-speed internet into rural areas and EV infrastructure. It provides for national disaster mitigation, dam improvements and school modernization. It provides badly needed funding to upgrade our antiquated seaports and waterways, etc. It requires all tax-payer funded infrastructure and public works project to be built with American iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials creating an estimated 2 million good paying American jobs per year.
Corporate profits in the U.S. are at an all time high (Bureau of Economic Analysis). GDP is up over 2 trillion dollars and personal earnings and savings are up.
I don't see how freedom-loving Americans should be fearful of the above and not terrified by the democracy killing, power hungry individuals who ostracize fellow GOP members seeking to preserve our democracy and condoning with words and actions the terrorizing of civil servants with death threats
Freedom-loving Americans would want schools to teach the true history of America's past and be role models by seeking the truth, speaking the truth, and displaying actions one would want their children to emulate.
Freedom-loving Americans would want to do every thing in their power to end the carnage and suffering from an infectious disease running rampant throughout this country driving up inflation, causing over 41 million Americans to seek hospital care costing, on average, $20,000 and killing almost 764,000 citizens in 22 months (equivalent to a 747 passenger jet with almost 600 passengers dropping out of the sky every 12 hours for 22 straight months).
Demanding one's right over one's responsibility to society should be terrifying to freedom-loving Americans for it borders on terrorism and anarchy!
Glen Weber
Prior Lake