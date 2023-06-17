This letter is in response to "Drag shows, Gender Identity – What’s the big deal," a letter published in the May 27 issue of the American.
The big deal to a majority of us has nothing to do with drag queens or actors playing the opposite sex. For goodness sake, Robin Williams role as Mrs. Doubtfire is a national treasure! The Big Deal has nothing to do with adults and what they do with their bodies or who they want to be on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.
The Big Deal is how this agendas is targeting our children. The author apparently has no clue that the legislation “old white men” are implementing is for the protection of minor children. The falsely titled Florida “Don’t say gay” bill aims to keep sexually explicit, age-inappropriate curriculum out of grades kindergarten through third grade.
The Big Deal is the prolific rise in gender dysphoria diagnoses, which increased in girls in the United Kingdom by 4,400% over a decade, according to that country's Gender Identity Development Service. Not a typo – 4,400%! Europe is a decade ahead of us in medical gender-affirming care and recent studies now show that children who undergo radical life altering surgeries and puberty blocking drugs do not benefit mentally or physically and Finland, Sweden and Britain have halted these treatments.
Besides the detrimental side affects of puberty blockers that negatively impact bone density, and the unknown long-term affects of hormones and testosterone therapies, it is ridiculous to think a child can comprehend the life-altering impact of mastectomies and hysterectomies or genital surgery – all of which are procedures performed as “gender affirming” care. The Texas bill the author labels “anti trans” is aimed at stopping hospitals from performing these procedures on minors, some found to be as young as 10 years old.
No, the Big Deal is needing to protect today’s Tomboys or boys who play with dolls from being used as social experiments when, according to some studies, between 65-98% of gender dysphoria in kids disappears after they reach puberty.
The Big Deal is that more and more transgender men are being allowed to compete in biological women’s sports. Lia Thomas set new records in women’s collegiate swimming. Laurel Hubbard is a weight lifter and Austin Killips a cyclist and these transgender athletes are taking victories away from biological women, causing many to question the fairness of such competition. Women fought long and hard to have equal access to the same opportunities as men in sports and other areas and now we seemingly have lesser rights than trans men.
Bathrooms and locker rooms are another space where women have lost their rights to privacy and security. It is not the same as the author having a unisex bathroom in her home. I assume she doesn’t go in when her male guests are using the same space, nor is she undressing or showering with them as biological women in sports and even public schools are being forced to do.
Unfortunately, our mainstream media, our school unions, social media platforms and left-leaning progressive policies keep pushing a very radical LGBTQIA+ that many of us think is a Big Deal and believe endangers our children and erases so many women’s rights.