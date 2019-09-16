When did sports become a priority over everything? I believe that if there is no school, there should be no sports. We, as parents, have allowed the sports industry to invade our family time. No longer can we take vacations during MEA weekend, winter break or spring break because of practices that the coaches are demanding our students attend or they are punished by not being allowed to participate in the next game/meet. That seems like blackmail. Until we as parents are willing to stand up and say no, that family time is more important than a school sport. This is only going to continue to get worse.
Coaches say they need to get the most practices in their short season. But what sport has a short season any longer. Maybe for the official school schedule, but then they have performance training, club, seasonal sessions to keep their skills up. According to http://www.scholarshipstats.com/varsityodds.html, “Overall a little over 7% of high school athletes (about one in 14) went on to play a varsity sport in college and less than 2% of high school athletes (one in 54) went on to play at NCAA Division I schools.” So, we take away important family time during no school days for a sport they will only do a short period of their life.
So, in this upcoming MEA break, say no to the swim, soccer, track, football demands and say yes to what should be the priority in your family — family. If enough of us say no, the coaches will change the policy.
Peggy Allan
Prior Lake