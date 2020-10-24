This is in response to Lynn Spieker’s letter in the Oct. 3 Prior Lake American. If people want the truth, they need to broaden their reading and news sources. She ignores much context in her letter, including the huge shifts in the two major parties in the last 200-plus years. History is important to know; it’s also important to have updated knowledge of more recent history.
As for Democrats starting the KKK, “At the core of the effort to discredit the current Democratic Party is the refusal to accept the realignment of the party structure in the mid-20th century,” said Tera Hunter, Princeton University Edwards Professor of American History, in USA Today (June 30, 2020).
“The short answer is that the Democratic Party did not start the Civil War,” Hunter said. “The war was initiated by southern slaveholding states seceding from the United States.”
Jon Grinspan, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History curator of political and military history, agreed.
“A splinter of a splinter of a Democratic Party really contributed to the secession and the coming of the war,” he told USA Today. “It would be wrong to say the Democratic Party started the Civil War. It would be right to say some Democrats really contributed to the start of the Civil War.”
There’s much more to this article than there is room for here. Please read it for yourself.
Margaret Sanger did not promote abortion for anyone. It was dangerous and illegal in her lifetime. She wanted all women to have access to birth control so they could control their own lives. She especially saw it as a problem for women in poverty, and the Negro Project has nothing to do with abortion.
Her quote, “We don’t want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population”, was part of a larger discussion.
The Planned Parenthood website states, “Sanger was aware of African American concerns, passionately argued by Marcus Garvey in the 1920s, that birth control was a threat to the survival of the Black race. This statement, which acknowledges those fears, is taken from a letter to Clarence J. Gamble, M.D., a champion of the birth control movement. In that letter, Sanger describes her strategy to allay such apprehensions — because exterminating an entire population was not her goal." See the Planned Parenthood website for other sources.
Dianne Backlund
Prior Lake