The recent article about menstrual equality did not only raise my eyebrows but also sparked several questions.
Women have been menstruating since the beginning of time. However, sanitary pads were not introduced until the late 1800s, and tampons came into being in the 1900s. And I’m pretty sure that once they became available to the public, they were not free. Yet somehow women survived for thousands of years without these necessities, and I very much doubt that the thought of “alleviating gender-based economic discrepancies” ever crossed their minds. But since the lack of these necessities probably was a considerable stressor in their lives, I wonder: Do women of today qualify for any reparations?
Can there be such a thing as too much equality? If not, why stop with menstrual inequality? There are economic, athletic, health, income, housing, educational, food, opportunity, and many other inequalities. Shouldn’t we at least attempt to equalize all of them? Let’s start with my favorite — leisure inequality.
Just think how many hard working people would love to spend more time with their kids, or perhaps go back to school to pursue an interest they love, or unleash their creativity in ways that they simply cannot because they just don’t have the time. Is there anything just or fair about the fact that some people are so very leisure-rich while others are so very leisure-poor?
I firmly believe that we should immediately start advocating for public policies to redistribute leisure. Let’s start forcing the leisure-rich to perform the daily tasks of the leisure-poor. It’s simply not fair for anyone to be deprived of leisure! And just think, wouldn’t eradicating leisure inequality also result in the added benefit of greatly reducing stress, and thus improving peoples’ overall health? What’s to lose except leisure inequality?
And for the final question: When and where will the inequality absurdity stop?
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake