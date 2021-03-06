Fellow Prior Lake residents, have you been to Lakefront Park lately? Do you or your kids sled, skate or just walk the pathways? How about those facilities?
Well, I have been with my friends and I am utterly embarrassed at the condition of the park and the facilities. For winter park users, as you drive up to the ice rinks and sledding hill, the first thing you see is a construction trailer and biffies (except Feb. 15 the city returned the trailer, so now we have only outdoor biffies).
But wait, next door to the outhouses is the fabulous Frank Boyles Pavilion — built and paid by tax dollars, heated, indoor plumbing, fireplace, drinking fountains, concession stand, nice seats, roomy, spacious, airy. But it's locked up and only open if you pay to rent it.
At what point did Mayor Briggs and our city council decide that the citizens no longer shall have access to our park facilities and amenities? What happened, how did we get here? I for one am not happy going to our premier park and not being able to enjoy its amenities.
If you, your kids, your friends, your parents are OK with this arrangement, please let me know.
If you think that our Lakefront Park Pavilion and facilities should be open and accessible to the public 365 days a year, please let Mayor Briggs and the city council please return the "key" to the Pavilion back to the people, we deserve better than trailers and outhouses!
David Main
Prior Lake