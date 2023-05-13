An April 29 article in the American discusses Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and a "controversial media policy." I have taken the time so solve this issue for you all.
If someone demands a book be banned, hand them a book on Nazi history and tell them it will be discussed after they read the book and can prove they understand it.
Until then, stop giving in to these culture terrorists trying to change everything because they are offended, especially since they tend to be the ones who love dropping the "snowflake" label.
If you're one of these parents openly trying to ban books, be a better person. If you're doing so draped in your cloak of religiosity, just remember not everyone has your beliefs, and your beliefs extend to you, not all. We spent a lot of money fighting persons using religion to force culture down people's throats. Again, be a better person.