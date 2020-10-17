During the recent presidential debate President Trump asked Joe Biden if he would pack the Supreme Court. Biden flatly refused to answer and is on record saying “vote now.”
During the vice-presidential debate Vice President Pence asked Kamala Harris the same question. She also refused to answer and instead pivoted to racism, complaining that the discussion should be about lack of Black nominees.
Recently in Arizona a reporter again asked Joe Biden this same question. Once more Biden dodged the answer saying, “They’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over.” Biden’s evasive answer reminds me of the infamous line Nancy Pelosi used before passage of Obamacare. Who can ever forget, “We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it?”
During the debate Kamala Harris insisted that “Joe Biden has been so incredibly transparent.” What’s transparent about avoiding to answer a very legitimate question concerning our highest court? Shouldn’t Americans know before they vote where the candidates stand on such an important issue?
And let’s remember that Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber boasted that “lack of transparency” and the “stupidity of the American voter” helped Congress pass Obamacare. Apparently, Biden, Harris and the Democratic Party believe that Americans are too stupid to deserve transparency and honesty. If Biden and Harris cannot be honest with the American people before the election, how can we trust them to be honest after the election? Americans deserve much better!
Please vote wisely. A lot is at stake.
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake