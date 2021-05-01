Credit River has an important election coming up on May 11. I watched the candidate forum last night to learn more about those who are seeking to lead Minnesota’s newest city.
I have attended many Credit River Township meetings over the years and stay well apprised of the issues that our township has faced and is facing. Smart leadership learns and understands all the issues and stays on top of them looking forward to how the township may be affected in the future. Smart leadership makes changes in order to preserve what their constituents rely on them to protect.
Credit River residents have enjoyed lower taxes, the benefits of the town’s good credit, and paid low interest rates on bonds because of well running leadership that does not waste its citizens resources.
Becoming a small city protects the town’s ability to self-determine its future development and help protect the way of life that draws people to the community rather than becoming a candidate for an orderly annexation when it has become too small by annexation to surrounding cities to carry on its duties as a township. Annexations that leave the surrounding and remaining property owners with no say in how the annexed land is developed and carry an increasing burden of the taxes.
The transition has been more than 15 years in the making and was founded long, long ago by the residents at an annual meeting. Those who clammer about “lack of transparency” are seeming to have missed a lot of meetings.
I am voting for the first mayor and city council to be the same people that have run the town so well in the past, can stay ahead of the challenges, that understand the challenges that the town faces and to continue to do so with the financial prudence that we are used to.
I’m urging you to support mayoral candidate Chris Kostik and council candidates Al Novak, Leroy Schommer, Paul Howe and Brent Lawrence.
Jay Saterbak
Prior Lake