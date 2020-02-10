Rick Olson has been attacked in letters to the editor as not Republican enough.
First he has been bashed for his acceptance of the scientific evidence that the climate is changing caused by humans burning fossil fuels, releasing carbon dioxide into to atmosphere in ever growing concentrations. Now he is criticized for saying if he had been in Congress, he would have voted to impeach President Trump in the House of Representatives as the Founding Fathers of the U.S. Constitution had in mind.
It should be noted that on Facebook, Rick has posted the following:
“It was my hope that President Trump would get a full and fair trial in the Senate. If everything he has said is true, with witnesses and documents introduced, he could have proven his innocence and be acquitted, all in conformance with what the Founding Fathers contemplated. The way it has been handled, it leaves the Republican Party open to the claims by the Democrats that this was a cover up. That will likely not play well with the voters.”
Instead of being criticized, the Republican Party activists should be thankful that Rick Olson is courageous enough to speak the truth, even if it is not convenient for the party.
Harry Algyer
Prior Lake