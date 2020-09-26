I am writing in support of Kevin Burkart’s re-election to the Prior Lake City Council.
Simply put, Kevin is one of the finest human beings I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know in my 58 years of life.
A man of deep character and compassion, he has managed to accomplish both of the following, things which most of us can’t say we’ve even achieved one of:
- Built an immensely successful business.
- Survived and overcome a debilitating spinal cord injury.
It’s the latter I wish to shed some light on, particularly because you won’t find this information on his website. At the age of 40, Kevin was involved in a head-on full speed snowmobile accident. He nearly died. There was a question of whether he’d even walk again.
He permanently lost the use of his left arm and to this day, he suffers debilitating neuropathic pain. His spinal cord is stuck in the moment of the accident, when the nerves operating his arm were destroyed. And yet, you’d never know it. Kevin is always smiling, upbeat and positive.
Most importantly, for the citizens of Prior Lake, he is a passionate, intelligent and open-minded leader who strives to always discern what is best for his community.
Prior Lake would be fortunate to be served for another four years by Kevin’s devotion and dedication to the common good.
I urge you to vote to re-elect Kevin Burkart to the Prior Lake City Council on Nov. 3.
Kevin Swan
Minnetonka