I’m a former ISD 719 school board member and former Laker Foundation director who’s known Julie Bernick for over 15 years. We each tapped into ISD 719 by volunteering at elementary schools, serving on Growth Task Forces under Tom Westerhaus and participating on core committees for school referendums under superintendents Westerhaus and Gruver.
Julie was one of 60 key supporters to launch the Laker Educational Foundation in 2006. By 2010 the Foundation had given over $152,000 to our schools. We’ve been active and supported PLHS sports, activities and Bridges Learning Center. Someone’s passion for schools and kids is easily seen through their hours of volunteering. Their support, whether visible or behind the scenes, and their interest in learning about the system is an asset to ISD 719 — to other families and the district as a whole.
Julie has a record of giving hundreds of hours, calmly listening, brainstorming creative ideas, bringing solutions to the table, and saying “No” when it’s the right thing to do. Her honest, transparent, accountable nature will serve ISD 719 VERY well.
I’m a proud supporter of Julie, her principles and character. ISD 719 will benefit a great deal with Julie Bernick at the board table.
Martha Hoover
Prior Lake business owner