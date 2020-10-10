I would like to show my support to re-electing Kevin Burkart to Prior Lake City Council. Kevin has always been a person who considers the impact of his actions prior to making a decision. It is this clear measured thinking that will help Prior Lake balance growth and be fiscally responsible with our taxes.
Improving the roads and transportation options for Prior Lake has helped us build a better, stronger community making it safe and efficient to navigate throughout our community.
Kevin has always been a big thinker — he comes prepared and ready to get to work. Thank you for your four years of service — Prior Lake would be well served with another four years.
Robert Joswiak
Prior Lake