I am supporting and requesting your support for the re-election of Kevin Burkart for the Prior Lake City Council.
Kevin has provided a diligent representation of our community at both the state and national levels in seeking funding for local infrastructure, transportation and transit funding. Kevin takes his advocacy of Prior Lake seriously like you might expect from a lifelong citizen of this community. When representing Prior Lake he shows up and is prepared to make progress at every opportunity.
Kevin is a successful businessperson and applies the lessons and methods of his success to his role as councilmember, manifesting in innovative, measurable ideas for improving our local government. Kevin is dedicated to pursuing good public policy that is simple and easy to administer and transparent.
When making decisions at the council level about our community, he continually measures the balance of growth in government against family budgets and works to mitigate those impacts to our citizens.
We need Kevin’s continued presence to help make our community one we want to live and work in. I am proud of our community and I am fortunate to be part of it.
Dan Stanley
Prior Lake