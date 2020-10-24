Kevin Burkart is a long-time resident, business owner, council member and entrepreneur here in Prior Lake. Kevin is a joy to be around. On the council, he asks for all points of view and works with others to come up with cost effective and practical resolutions to problems. He is also willing to make bold suggestions when they are needed to encourage more creative juices among his peers. He builds on personal relations and connections to improve the lives of residents and encourages others to step forward to make Prior Lake a better place for every person.
Kevin has participated with other council members on local and regional committees. He has helped develop legislation and lobbied for issues at the community and state-wide level. And most of us know him for the many civic and community organizations and activities that he leads and supports.
We are fortunate to have such a thoughtful and energetic person as part of our community. Vote Kevin Burkart for Prior Lake City Council.
Lloyd Erbaugh
Prior Lake