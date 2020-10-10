I am writing to show my support for Kim Churchill, who is running for Prior Lake City Council.
I would like everybody to know what planning to go someplace or doing something with Kim is like.
Kim will go unless: a city council meeting is scheduled; a Laker Educational Foundation meeting is scheduled; a Scott County local advisory meeting on mental health is scheduled; Live, Learn, Earn — housing subcommittee meeting is scheduled; a Prior Lake Community Engagement committee meeting is scheduled; or there is any other meeting or seminar which Kim believes will gain her knowledge that will benefit the city of Prior Lake.
If I do plan something, it is best that it takes place in Prior Lake. Kim is passionate about this city and wants to continue making it the best city in Minnesota. That is why I intend to support her in the upcoming election.
Gary Wardell
Prior Lake