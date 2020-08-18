I am endorsing Kirt Briggs for a second term as Prior Lake’s mayor. In his initial term in office, Mayor Briggs has demonstrated his willingness and ability to bring people with differing views together to solve challenging problems. Briggs has worked tirelessly for Prior Lake businesses, area veterans as well as working to hold down taxes for the citizens. Briggs has worked to improve the livability of Prior Lake. I believe Kirt will continue Prior Lake’s positive growth and development. He recognizes the need for community involvement, building coalitions and nurture relationships to get things done.
I have had the opportunities with the Chamber and the VFW in Prior Lake to work on boards and committees with Mayor Briggs. I have found him to be fair, of sound judgment, committed and focused on his goals. He has brought fresh ideas to the city as well as promoting the history of Prior Lake.
An example of Mayor Kirt Briggs coalition building skills was this spring during the Governor’s closing of all non-essential businesses. Through his efforts, Briggs united our state representatives, the county board, the city council with the owners of local bars, restaurants and retail shops to petition the governor.
Kirt Briggs is the clear choice for mayor of Prior Lake. As an active member of countless organizations, Kirt is involved, caring, a proven and prudent leader. Importantly, he knows how to bring people together and bridge divisions — just what is needed in government today.
Ed Speiker
Savage