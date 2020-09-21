If you haven’t met Tyler Kistner, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the 2nd Congressional Distric, you really need to. When talking with Tyler you will find his energy, his drive, and his passion for faith, family, and country.
He and his adorable wife, Marie, met in church youth group and were high school sweethearts. They both grew up in the Twin Cities and currently reside in Prior Lake with their daughter and they are expecting a son in early October. Tyler spent nine years in the Marine Corps, special ops. He worked his way up to a leadership position due to his strength, wisdom, care for his guys, and leadership skills. All these qualities are evident when you meet him.
He is dedicated, intelligent, honest, charismatic and kind. I trust Tyler, he won’t waffle, cave, or acquiesce to anyone or anything. His foundation is firm, his values are solid, his integrity is established. I highly recommend Tyler Kistner to represent us in Washington.
Annette M. Thompson
Prior Lake