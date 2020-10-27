I am excited to vote for Kyle Frederiksen for city council this November! I am grateful for those who are willing to step up and lead out in our community to keep our community strong. I especially love to see younger adults grab hold of the vision of volunteering and committing to public service as the best way to make lasting changes in our local government.
Kyle is a father of young children and will uniquely represent the interests of family values in the community. He is of a high moral character, fiscally responsible and a hard worker. I appreciate that when Kyle says he will listen to individuals in the community, he will do just that and be respectful of your time, your opinion and your hard earned tax dollars. Kyle is a smart young businessman, patriot, outdoorsman and man of faith who would dedicate his time to building and growing our city, supporting law enforcement and balancing the budget. He would be an asset to our city council.
Stacey Hadley
Prior Lake