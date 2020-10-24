Many times I look at what a candidate has done and his intentions for the future. What does he offer the community? Will this person keep all of our best interests to heart? So this is what I know.
I have known Kevin since 2014. He is a refreshingly independent middle of the road candidate that is a thinker and takes charge of difficult decisions. He understands the complexity of public policy but also understands the limits of costs and the need for transparency.
He refuses to campaign with others; he won’t form a ticket or a coalition. He answers to one constituency: taxpayers. At an initial joint meeting with county commissioners to study the 13 and 21 intersection, Kevin lead the initiative for a roundabout to manage traffic through downtown without major accidents and saving money, than a previous proposal of a flyover in the downtown area.
Myself, I felt the previous members of the city council let the taxpayers down and wasted far too much money on grandioso solutions and multiple paid studies that didn’t fit the needs or the budget of the city. Kevin's solution showed real leadership and a common-sense solution.
Presently, Kevin is involved in lobbying against the Builders Association of the Twin Cities (now Housing First Minnesota) from shifting infrastructure costs to the Prior Lake residents. He is also involved with the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority as an advocate for the needs of the Prior Lake residents
My choice is clear. I ask you as a fellow resident, would you rather keep a city councilman that has shown through his actions that he represents the interests of Prior Lake and its residents? Don’t vote for others that only offer promises to advocate for the residents and community of Prior Lake. He offers action. So I urge you to vote to re-elect Kevin Burkart for city council.
Margaret Grigor
Prior Lake