It is incredibly important in all aspects of leadership to have a wide variety of voices, and backgrounds represented. I have appreciated the perspective of Kevin Burkart in the Prior Lake City Council for this reason.
Kevin has a unique ability to see deeply into issues that impact our city, residents, children and families, and works to remedy them. He is no stranger to hard work and serving our community and can be counted on to be prepared, vote, research, etc. In his previous term he has tackled some major issues in transit and transportation which have greatly benefited not only our residents but also those passing through.
Above all, what I appreciate most about Kevin is his generous and philanthropic perspective. He consistently advocates for people struggling with addiction, as well as children and adults with physical disabilities. He spends countless hours engaging a population of people that are often overlooked and underserved. I would love to see four more years of this perspective on the city council.
Katie Moras
Prior Lake