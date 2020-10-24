My family moved to Prior Lake four years ago for many reasons, one of which was the schools. We appreciate high-quality education, a multitude of opportunities for academics, athletics and the arts, and engagement with administration and the school board when we have questions or concerns.
Mary Frantz is an incumbent seeking re-election on the school board. She is a successful entrepreneur with a keen mind for analyzing situations, options and decisions, and she is unafraid to ask questions and serve as an advocate for the community she represents. Mary teaches at multiple universities and possesses a great deal of financial knowledge. Mary has served on numerous boards — both profit and nonprofit — and understands the purpose of the school board and her role as part of it. Mary is an independent candidate who respects diversity of experience and ideas. She values transparency and collaboration, and she believes in financial responsibility and accountability. Mary enjoys interacting with the community to connect with families and understand their needs.
Mary Frantz is as dedicated as she is resourceful and we need these attributes now more than ever because the district faces significant challenges with regards to safety, enrollment and technology.
We appreciate the effort and energy Mary has devoted to this community. We believe her experience and voice are incredible assets to the district and we support Mary Frantz for re-election to the school board.
Mark & Jessica Pexa
Prior Lake