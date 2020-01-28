When I read in the Prior Lake American that Rick Olson was running for Congress as a Republican in the 2nd District and he had stated he would have voted for the impeachment of President Trump, I immediately thought that he can't be our nominee under any circumstances. No Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the impeachment of the President, but Rick Olson states he would have voted for impeachment.
That is all we as Republicans need to know in making sure Mr. Olson never becomes our nominee. I am very grateful that others have stepped up to take on Mr. Olson for the nomination because, again, he cannot be our nominee under any circumstance, period.
Please vote in the primary and make sure Mr. Olson is defeated.
Allen Corcoran
Prior Lake