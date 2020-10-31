The stakes are high with this election! Each candidate has extremely different views and agendas. I call on every voter to research and educate yourself on each. It’s easy to become complacent if issues do not affect us directly. Until the school boundary meetings, I was guilty of not doing essential research. I won’t make that mistake again.
For the past four years, Prior Lake-Savage has reported declining MCA test scores in math, reading and science. If we are not focused on higher academic achievement, our kids will not succeed. We need to elect board directors that support curriculum, plans and programs that advance the progress of our students so our kids can be successful in the very basic subjects that are vital for their future success.
It is crucial we elect members that have expert experience in budget management so we can eliminate borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. This mentality must get corrected as our budget deficit surpasses $3 million dollars. This could be catastrophic to our future so electing the right members is key in this election.
I will be voting for candidates that run on their own individual merit with their own independent voice. For this reason, I am endorsing Mary Frantz and JB Davis lll. Mary Frantz is the most accomplished member on the board. She is a CEO, was a senior director for Fortune 50 companies and key investigator in the nationwide Equifax Cybersecurity case. I became acquainted with Mary during the boundary realignment meetings. During this time, Mary listened and advocated for us and our children. Her common sense proposals would have been a win for all, but unfortunately she was outvoted. I’m hoping that the outcome of this election allows her voice and her well-researched proposals to pass.
JB Davis lll brings expertise in balancing a budget and fiscal accountability. With his and Mary’s experience, I hope we can get on the road to recovery from our current large deficit. JB will also prioritize and strive for higher academic achievement and will work to get our kids back in school!
I believe Mary and JB will be a huge asset to the Prior Lake-Savage School Board. I believe they will bring intelligent, well-thought and well-researched proposals to the table. Please educate yourself on the candidates. Let’s vote in a fair and balanced board who can get our declining budget back in the right direction and can also represent everyone’s voice in the community.
Kara Cuka
Prior Lake