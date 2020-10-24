I’ve known Tom Wolf for almost 15 years since he coached my twin sons in basketball. I’ve always admired Tom for his leadership style, ability to connect with people and his sense for doing what’s right for our society. Tom grew up in our community and is focused on keeping our county safe. He’s also very responsible with managing the county’s expenses and helping us to avoid unnecessary tax increases.
Tom attends all the township and city meetings in the areas he represents, meets with our city mayors on a regular basis and seeks out the opinions and feedback of our local residents to make sure he’s reflecting the values important to our citizens. Tom is a former business owner and understands what it takes to create a business-friendly environment. I endorse Tom in his quest to be re-elected as our Scott County commissioner and ask for all of you to support him as well.
Todd Swank
Prior Lake