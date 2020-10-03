Ms. Matyja claims to want lawfulness, yet she supports Trump; a man who has put himself above the law, ignoring it and the Constitution with impunity.
Trump cheated his own charity, brags about groping women, brags about not paying taxes, surrounds himself with felons, obstructed justice as reported by his own DOJ, was found by the GOP Senate Intelligence Committee to have coordinated with the Russians, promises pardons to his officials if they break the law and uses federal government resources to cheat on the election.
When violence does break out, Trump does nothing to calm the situation. Quite the opposite. Trump is fanning the flames so as to generate fear-inducing footage he can run on Fox News.
A man of true honor would not defend a vigilante who drove across state lines looking for confrontation, violated the curfew while in illegal possession of an assault rifle and shot three people (killing two of them).
Trump’s complete lack of respect for the law along with his admiration of Putin and other murderous thugs proves he is not fit to govern. Here, in the U.S.A., nobody is supposed to be above the law.
Richard Keeney
Prior Lake