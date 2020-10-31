I’m confident that Amy Crosby will do a great job on the school board. She grew up in the small town of Gonvick where her dad is a farmer and her mom was a teacher. Public school has always been a big part of Amy’s life. That is why she sends her kids to PLSAS vs. private schools.
I've know Amy for over 17 years and she has done a great job supporting our Laker community. Amy and I worked on the PTC together at Glendale, where she held several positions including president. She was in charge of organizing all our events and worked with the principal and parents to help meet the needs of the teachers and students.
As president of the PTC, one of her accomplishments was implementing the read-a-thon as the primary fundraiser. This was a huge success and she helped the PTC to double the school's financial goals. The school used the money towards the playground, books, bringing in speakers, the annual Wolf Ridge trip and many other needs.
Amy is a great leader and one of the most organized people I know. Amy is very involved in what is going on in the school and cares about kids. Most importantly, she has always fought for what she believes would be best for the kids, which shows that she would be a great asset on our school board.
Merri Santer
Savage