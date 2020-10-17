I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Mary Frantz and being able to observe her tireless work and dedication to students, families, teachers and staff in the Prior Lake Savage School District.
Mary is extremely knowledgeable about education and also has strong business, management and collaborative skills. These qualifications are vital in our large district serving almost 9,000 students.
Our district is currently facing many issues — a pandemic, more budget cuts, falling test scores, a growing achievement gap and increased mental health concerns for students. We can’t address these concerns without strong leadership and action by our school board members.
We need champions for education (and kids and teachers) like Mary who aren’t willing to settle for the status quo.
Mary isn’t afraid to ask the right questions and put in the hard work our students, staff and teachers deserve. Join me in re-electing Mary Frantz to our school board.
Maleigh Anderson
Prior Lake