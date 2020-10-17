Prior Lake is a great community with many recreational opportunities including snowmobiling that we all enjoy. In 2018, Prior Lake received the designation of being a snowmobile-friendly city. Prior Lake is one of only three cities in Minnesota to receive this national designation. Zach Braid serves as the snowmobile liaison for the city council, his efforts and support helped us snowmobilers achieve this important designation.
Becoming a snowmobile-friendly community enhances the winter recreational opportunities for the community's residents and visitors. It also showcases the City of Prior Lake's commitment to continue having snowmobile trails and being a destination in the winter months which also helps and supports our local businesses.
Please join me this November in showing support and voting for Zach Braid, Kevin Burkart and Kirt Briggs. All of our current city council members have listened to the concerns of us snowmobilers and the needs of our community, and I am confident they will continue to do so.
Terry Hutchinson
Prior Lake