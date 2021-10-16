In the coming weeks, the citizens of Prior Lake and Savage must decide how to vote on a proposed 10-year, 35-million-dollar technology levy, to support the students in our district.
The specific things this levy will pay for include improving safety and security resources throughout the district, updating devices for students, updating classroom technology, enhancing software for curriculum and family communications, improving technology infrastructure and staffing for technology training, supporting and repairs. Additionally, passing this levy will prevent millions of dollars from being pulled from the general fund every year.
The general fund accounts for most of the operating expenditures of school districts and pays for teachers in regular education, vocational education and special education, support services, education assistants and so much more. Not passing a levy will take money away from this fund which would otherwise be available to these areas. Passing the levy will free up funds for staffing (including teachers and counselors), programs and activities, classroom activities, and will cost the average homeowner $17 per month.
Many school districts in the metro area have decided to prioritize the areas and programs listed above by asking community members to support tech levies in order to protect their general funds. These levies range in value from $2.8 to $8.4 million per year. In reviewing 12 schools (in eight school districts with dedicated funding for technology), it is notable that nine rank higher in the state than Prior Lake High School, and the three that rank lower serve minority and economically disadvantaged students at a rate up to four times higher than Prior Lake. This is important to consider due to the fact that, in comparison to the rest of the country, Minnesota schools have some of the worst educational disparities across race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status. It’s also worth noting that six of the nine schools ranked higher than Prior Lake also serve higher percentages of both minority and economically disadvantaged students.
Opposing this levy, in the face of everything mentioned above, is concerning yet a small, but devoted, group in this community is actively fighting against it. Many have spoken publicly, while others post on social media and encourage people to buy shirts and yard signs that say "tech no" or "teachers over tech." I hope that in reading this article people realize that by voting against the tech levy they’ll actually be reducing funds that would otherwise be available to the very folks they claim to be prioritizing — our teachers.
Our school district currently has a limited budget for technology and the competition over each dollar is significant. If the levy passes, funding will be dedicated, and the general fund will be protected.
It is time to come together and vote for the proposed levy. Yes, call the district and ask questions about the budget. Yes, support accountability. Yes, support our teachers!
Do this by voting yes. Vote yes for technology, vote yes to improve safety and security, vote yes for our students! Vote yes.
Charlie Sederstrom
Prior Lake