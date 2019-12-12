Trump continues his pattern of stonewalling all investigations and oversight exactly like someone who is guilty of the high crimes and bribery he is accused of.
On the president’s direction, subpoenas for documents are being ignored and witnesses are being ordered not to appear. Although all of his bogus excuses have been repeatedly rejected by the courts, his lawless delays are buying him time to continue his selling-out of America.
Mueller documented 10 acts of potential obstruction of justice by the president. Even though there were hundreds of contacts with the Russians, Mueller’s ability to prove a conspiracy was impaired by all the obstruction. Obstruction arguably helped Trump get away with it.
Even regarding his personal business finances, which enjoy no more privilege than any other suspect under lawful investigation, Trump continues to obstruct with frivolous litigation, claiming he is above the law as president. What is he hiding in his personal business finances?
Trump acts like a guilty child refusing to show his hands full of contraband behind his back and lying, “Nothing in my hands, promise!” What is Trump hiding so hard? One can only conclude that all roads with Trump lead to Putin and Russia.
More troubling are my fellow Republicans who are enabling the lying, corrupt, sell-out-in-chief to stay in office for the sake of party unity. You too are selling out our country (and your soul) to Putin and Russia. Is that really such a good idea?
Richard Keeney
Prior Lake