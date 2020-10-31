Zach Braid is for the people. Four years ago, he stood up and was the voice when our neighborhood was under attack. Since then, he has helped several other neighborhoods including downtown.
Braid supports residents and what they want — not big government. He pays attention and values the safety of the residences and the wallets of the taxpayers. Because of his leadership, our taxes have stayed low and our home values have gone up.
Braid is a leader who listens and brings much needed change and inspiration to our city.
He is the leader our community deserves, who I wholly endorse. Please join me and vote Braid on Nov. 3.
Tina Albright
Prior Lake