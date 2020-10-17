I am writing in support of Zach Braid, who is running for re-election to the Prior Lake City Council. Braid has proven his dedication and support of our local veterans. He championed making Prior Lake a “Purple Heart City” in 2019.
He worked with the Prior Lake VFW to honor the military personnel of Prior Lake who were awarded our nation’s oldest combat decoration, the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is awarded only to those wounded or killed in combat. Braid continues to work with the VFW in the Veterans Banner program, along with past dedications at Memorial Park and Lakefront Park which promotes patriotism within our community.
Braid has dedicated considerable time and energy along with a collaborating effort with the entire city council to gain many project successes in Prior Lake. These significant accomplishments in Prior Lake show his continued support of the citizens and veterans. Please join me in supporting Zach Braid for re-election this November.
Ed Speiker
Savage