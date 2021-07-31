On Wednesday, June 30, rotarians from Rotary District 5960, which covers southeast and east metro Minnesota and western Wisconsin, met virtually for the 2020-21 District Awards Happy Hour. Clubs were recognized for their efforts in various categories and based on the size of the club — large, medium plus, medium or small — as part of the district’s awards program.
The club was responsible for submitting examples of their efforts against a checklist for up to six categories — club service, community service, international service, public image, vocational service and youth service. The submissions were then judged by rotarians from clubs in a different size category to keep the voting objective. The Rotary Club of Prior Lake was in the large-size club category.
We are pleased to share that Prior Lake Rotary received the Large Club of the Year award! In doing so, the club was also recognized as the top club in each of the categories — community service, international service, public image, vocational service, youth service and club service (tie).
Said 2020-21 Club President Marlys Gesme about how the club was able to be successful this year, “It was Prior Lake Rotary’s willingness and ability to adapt to an ever-changing environment. As our Rotary International theme was Rotary Opens Opportunities, and as certain doors closed, other doors opened for us this year and we really focused on what we could do, and not what we can’t do.”
This marked the fourth year in a row the club achieved the Large Club of the Year award.
We have a vibrant club full of people of action, and we are always looking for more members who are looking to do good and have serious fun! We meet each Wednesday at 7 a.m. at The Wilds. Check us out at www.priorlakerotary.org.
Paul Perez
Prior Lake Rotary Club