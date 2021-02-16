Many business owners have faced waves of openings and closures throughout the last year due to the ongoing pandemic and the resulting shutdowns. At-home bakeries have been able to continue running throughout it all, though it's come with some challenges and changes, but home bakers say the operations of their businesses were largely pandemic-safe before the coronavirus.
For Emily Tiritilli of Emily Grace Cakes, an at-home bakery based in Prior Lake, sales increased during the pandemic’s peak.
As a senior at Prior Lake High School, Tiritilli started her baking business in October of 2019, specializing in custom cakes and cupcakes. She was building a customer base, joining the chamber and meeting other local business owners in her first year before concerns of coronavirus shutdowns were raised.
As restrictions were placed, “I was scared to see if people would even buy from me, knowing that other businesses had shut down if that's even something I can do.” Tiritilli said.
But she saw the opposite effect and in April her sales began to grow.
“I think since other businesses were closed everyone is wanting to shop small and I was available and I was able to sell which I'm very grateful for,” she said.
Due to the closure of other businesses and restaurants, some customers had their reservations in ordering baked goods from a home kitchen, so Tiritilli has been taking extra measures to ensure the safety and peace of mind of her customers.
She bakes wearing gloves and a mask and sanitizing surfaces frequently. Instead of handing off cakes face-to- face, Tiritilli is leaving boxes of sweets outside her door for contactless pick up or delivering them to their doorsteps.
Besides adding some extra precautions, Tiritilli said it's a business model that works well in a pandemic.
“I'm able to talk to my customers through email, over the phone, through my website and most of everything I do is not in person, it's all pretty much virtual,” Tiritilli said.
And that was how most of her business was conducted pre-pandemic.
Remaining flexible has become a large part of operating Emily Grace Cakes, she said. Her cancellation policy has become nearly “non existent” because she understands plans for celebration are changing in an instant.
Tiritilli is grateful to have been able to continue her business through the pandemic as it provided her with an outlet during the extra time at home while still being able to help others celebrate.
That uncertainty in celebrations has been the biggest hit to Hue Yeates' Belle Plaine home bakery, Sweet Sugar Hy, which she started roughly a year and a half ago.
“People order stuff for graduations and bridal showers and baby showers, where people meet and gather and since that wasn't being allowed anymore that's where it really hurt my business,” Yeates said.
While not unaffected, she feels lucky her business was essentially already set up to operate amid COVID-19.
She too is sanitizing surfaces frequently, offering contactless pickup and drop off options and packaging her hand-decorated cookies and other treats in individual containers making them convenient for adapted celebrations like drive-through baby and bridal showers, Yeates said.
“One nice thing that people did tell me is that they felt more confident in a stay at home (business), because it's only me touching their stuff,” she said. “Sanitation wise, health wise, they felt more confident in that instead of having multiple people around their product. So, that was nice to hear.”
As restrictions have lifted Yeates is starting to see more orders on the books and she’s excited to see people enjoy her sweet treats together again.
“It is nice to see that people are planning for the future. People are planning for celebrations and happier times already,” she said.