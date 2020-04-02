top story
Photos: Prior Lake and Savage take social distancing to new level
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Updated: No easy solution to Credit River intersection where two died, engineer says
- Updated: Prior Lake home a 'total loss' after fire Sunday evening
- Letter: Depressing unfairness with testing
- City asks residents to flush only toilet paper as wastewater system sees extra buildups
- Prior Lake-Savage expands meal and supply services for kids
- Yes, going outside can still be safe, though officials urge caution
- Seniors hunker down, but there are still ways to connect
- Run from Two Harbors to Duluth cancelled
- Prior Lake-Savage teachers, families prepare for month of distance learning
- Prior Lake-Savage health care providers reduce visits, shift some care online
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
At the Shakopee women's prison, inmates are fearful for future while DOC works to prevent outbreak
-
Updated: No easy solution to Credit River intersection where two died, engineer says
-
Chipotle in Savage opens with drive-thru lane
-
Savage resident who admitted to stalking faces 37 felony charges in child pornography case
-
The news we all needed: Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka
-
Shakopee's Athena Award winner - Ali Styba
-
Following the stay-at-home order reduces strain on local police, authorities urge
-
How Jordan business owners are coping during the pandemic
-
Obituary for Michael L. Blaha
-
Grieving safely for the dead in a COVID-19 world