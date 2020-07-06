With the ongoing global pandemic, many July Fourth plans across the country were reworked or canceled all together.
But in Prior Lake, the Prior Lake Association's annual boat parade marked the perfect socially-distanced activity for a hot summer day.
Dave LaPorte captured a number of images using a drone of Saturday's boat parade. Designs included a pirate ship with COVID-19 walking the plank, a graduation ceremony boat for the class of 2020 and an ice cream truck boat made of bedsheets and old tires.
Judging took place on Upper Prior Lake between Charlie's On Prior and the Knotty Oar Marina the afternoon of Saturday, July 4. Cash prizes were awarded to first, second and third places.
"All the judges were amazed at the quality and volume of entries this year," the Prior Lake Association posted to its Facebook page. "This was simply an amazing event to be a part of."
The evening ended with fireworks launched from Watzl's Beach.