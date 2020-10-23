Senior year of high school comes with a few defining moments — picking out a class ring, voting on class superlatives, applying to colleges, taking senior photos and of course prom and homecoming.
With coronavirus restrictions and students split between attending school in-person and at home the class of 2021 will be missing out on some of those pivotal moments. The Prior Lake-Savage School district and Prior Lake High School Student Council has been thinking of creative ways to make sure seniors don’t miss out on every moment.
In October students are usually picking out homecoming dresses and making class T-shirts to wear to the homecoming football game, but in lieu of the typical homecoming week activities PLHS students will be celebrating with various fall events.
“We want to provide as authentic of a student experience as possible but we know that the traditional homecoming week just wasn't going to be a safe solution for our students,” said PLHS Activities Director Russ Reetz. “We want to follow the Minnesota Department of Education guidelines, limit the number of fans at games and make sure the events that we do plan for our students are done at a safe distance with masks. Our traditional homecoming is just not conducive to a lot of those protocols so student council has done an awesome job coming up with alternative ideas and still with a little bit of homecoming flavor.”
Seniors grabbed their blankets and camp chairs and gathered on the football field Oct. 8 and 9 to watch the sunrise with one another with coffee provided by the student council.
The week of Oct. 26 through 31 has been designated "Spirit Week" and a couple traditional homecoming events will take place such as dress up days with themes like tropical day, best quarantine outfit and a day for students to wear their Halloween costumes.
Students at home and in school also voted for royalty for each grade level and a formal coronation will take place in the high school auditorium on Oct. 26. Two parents or guests per participant will be able to watch the crowning.
Students can participate in minute-to-win-it style games daily during lunch hours and the annual pep fest will still take place, but this year school clubs and teams will send in videos of their pep fest routine to be shared with the student body.
Distance learning students, which make up about 20% of the high school population Reetz said, got to vote for royalty, are eligible for royalty and will be able to participate in dress up days from home and lunchroom games via an LCD screen.
“[We’re] spreading them out trying to honor the A students that attend school on A days and the B students that attend school on B days and still try to find opportunities for our students that are full distance learning to engage. Each activity we do we have to try and do multiple times,” Reetz said.
To limit interactions, the fall events won’t be making their way to any of the middle or elementary schools like in the past, he added.
“Really the goal with all of this is what activities can we do to engage with our students to make sure they're having fun, but also ensure that were staying in school, that were keeping the numbers down, the positive cases down so we can get back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Reetz said.
The district’s goal is to offer as many activities as they safely can to give the students that sense of belonging and school pride that comes with engaging in such activities.
“It's not gonna be a traditional school year, we’re not going to be able to provide all the things we always provided but we do still value student connectivity," Reetz said. "We still want them to find ways to connect with the adults in our building and with each other.”
Reetz and the student council plan to continue to come up with alternative activities to engage with students. They had to be creative in their event planning, but hope to hold a more traditional homecoming week in the spring and perhaps have prom be the culminating activity, he said.
“We’re not really saying no but we're just suspending until we have an opportunity where more people can get involved in maybe a safer situation with the pandemic,” Reetz said.
Brainstorming alternative homecoming events was no easy task, said PLSAS Student Council President Abby Haferman. There has been a lot of discussion and many last minute changes. She and student council representatives throughout Minnesota communicate in a group chat and throw around ideas for student activities.
As a senior herself, Haferman wanted to be able to provide her classmates the opportunity to experience some of those long anticipated senior moments.
"Trying to keep as many activities and events going as possible is really important to me personally because I think that the seniors deserve it and I think that we all want our senior year to be as fun and as exciting as possible and as fun as we dreamed it to be when we were younger," Haferman said. "Keeping events rolling and doing things people are interested in and people have fun with is really important."