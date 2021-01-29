Fifteen-year-old Prior Lake High School sophomore Smriti Datta spent her extra time at home during quarantine writing her first book.
Datta is actively training for her third degree black belt in karate, a singer, composer, thespian and a self-proclaimed speech geek. She never thought she would be adding “author” to her list of titles so soon, but she saw quarantine as an opportunity and went for it.
“Whenever I had inspiration and time to write, with quarantine I had a lot of it, I just sat down and let the words flow,” she said.
In four short months she completed her book and in September self-published “Enchanted Creatures Don’t Exist…” The young adult fantasy novel follows siblings Chris and Kirsten Clifford as they journey through an enchanted world of magic where they encounter mystical creatures and conquer the deadly sins, all while forging beautiful relationships with friends and cohorts they find along the way.
Datta enjoys reading any and every genre, but when it came time to write her own book she wanted to experiment with her characters and their settings.
“I adore fantasy. It's so fun because when you're creating a world you get to broaden your own imagination,” Datta said. “I’m really honored that my mind somehow came up with all these cool plot twists at every end page and I'm happy that the book is something that I can be proud of when I look back on it.”
Family dynamics, intricate magic systems, action, romance and drama, “Enchanted Creatures Don’t Exist…” has a bit of everything woven into its storyline. Datta also strives to include diversity in her writing and incorporated characters with disabilities, LGBTQ characters and different languages in her novel. She plans to turn the book into a series.
“I can't wait to to deepen it and to try and add more languages and pick up a flair for different things because I want everyone to look at the book and know that they can find a piece of themselves in it, because it's a small world and I want everyone to everyone to feel like they are a part of it,” Datta said.
Datta’s grandmother has always been her biggest inspiration and motivator to follow her dreams and she hopes she can be that for other young authors with a dream of publishing their own work.
She encouraged aspiring authors to consider self-publishing on Amazon as she did, because the process was quick, and convenient.
“You have to take the risk to see your dreams fulfilled, because if you don't do it now then when are you going to get the chance to do it? Datta said. “...Reach for your dreams and personally if you ever need someone to support you reach out to me and I will always be the person who gives you a thumbs up and encourages you because I would love nothing more than to see everyone become successful.”
“Enchanted Creatures Don’t Exist…” can be purchased on Amazon at a cost of $12.99 and $9.99 for a Kindle version. Datta is distributing copies locally at a cost of $10. She can be contacted for purchase through Instagram @smritiwritesandreads