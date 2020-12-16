The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certified a levy increase for fiscal year 2021-22 at its Dec. 14 meeting, but most homeowners will not see a change in their individual property tax.
The levy was approved by the board at $35,027,171, a 3.64% increase.
The levy will be collected from taxpayers in May of 2021 and will be recognized by the school district in fiscal year 2021-22.
School district levies differ from a county or city levies because they are set by a state formula, based on enrollment or approved by voters.
The factors impacting this year’s levy change include a 7.2% increase in the adjusted net tax capacity, which is the tax capacity of the entire school district; a 7.1% increase in the referendum market value, which is the market value excluding agricultural land and seasonal homes; and decreasing pupil units.
Business Services Executive Director Julie Cink showed the board the district’s enrollment history which has been growing steadily over the last several years, but dipped this year due to the pandemic.
The levy approved Monday is slightly less than the preliminary levy maximum of 3.86% set by the board in September. This is due to an increase in the general fund, the community service fund and the total debt service fund, which will repay the building bonds approved by voters.
“The three together are a 3.64% increase ... A majority of it is voter-approved. A small percentage of it is state determined and when we say state determined that’s the legislature determines how much the district can levy, really the district doesn’t have much of a choice on what they can levy,” Cink said.
When looking back at the history of the district’s levy, Cink noted that the levy had only ever increased significantly for the 2017-18 school year when residents voted to have new buildings constructed within the district.
“We’ve kept it, over the last 10 years, under 5%. I think that’s a pretty good record for the school district over the life of that, outside the one year there was a vote,” she said.
While the levy is increasing by 3.64%, a $1,230,940 increase from 2020, homeowners within the district will see little to no change in their individual property taxes.
“Really, there’s not a lot of change. Even though we’re increasing the levy certification by 3.64% our adjusted net tax capacity and the referendum market value rates are increasing higher than that, so most of the time people are not seeing a change in the school district’s levy on their individual property tax,” Cink said.