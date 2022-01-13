Prior Lake residents have a lot to look forward to in 2022. Some exciting, large-scale construction projects are scheduled to conclude, and highway projects are scheduled to improve safety on the roadways.
Here are some of the biggest developments coming to the area in 2022.
City of Prior LakeIn 2022, the Prior Lake City Council will be working closely with city staff on the following projects, according to the city officials.
Downtown South Reconstruction
The project includes the downtown area between County Road 21 and Pleasant Street SE, from Highway 13 to Duluth Avenue SE. Current project plans include the replacement of utilities and street reconstruction, including enhanced landscape and streetscape elements consistent with the work that has been done to the north of County Road 21.
Lakefront Park Master Plan
The project began in 2021 and will be completed this year, with additional opportunities for community input, which will result in a 10-year plan for the development of Lakefront Park, including Watzl’s Beach and many other amenities.
Full-time Fire Department transition
In 2022, the Prior Lake Fire Department will begin implementing plans to transition from a department staffed by volunteers to a full-time staffed department. This will allow for faster response times and more adequate staffing beginning in the year 2023.
Dakota Street mixed-use development
The city has selected a developer to begin work on a mixed-use development in the 4600 block of Dakota Street SE that will include market-rate multi-unit housing, as well as restaurant and retail space.
Voter precinct redistricting
Local officials need to account for a shift in growth patterns every 10 years. The City of Prior Lake will use 2020 census data to reexamine precinct boundaries and ensure that voting districts are manageable and equally represented.
Scott CountyIn Scott County, the following developments will be in the works for 2022, according to county officials.
Government Center Campus improvements
Visiting the Scott County Government Center campus soon? There are some big changes coming. Given historical trends and present and future needs, a study was commissioned in February 2016 to forecast Government Center Campus (located at 200 4th Ave. W in Shakopee) space needs to accommodate a growing population through 2040. The purpose of the study was to provide verifiable, accurate information to the Scott County Board of Commissioners to help in making strategic, long-term decisions regarding the use of and investment in County facilities.
Some of the improvements include:
The construction of a new facility
A new facility will be constructed just to the west of the current Government Center and to the north of the existing Justice Center to accommodate future growth, centralize customer services, increase efficiencies, and improve access to facilities and parking.
Renovations to the Justice Center
The renovation of the Justice Center will add much-needed courtrooms to an overcrowded building.
Renovations to the Government Center
A series of smaller renovation projects will address the needs and challenges of 30 to 50-year-old infrastructure. The grand opening for the Government Center and the Justice Center is slated for Spring 2022 (the grand opening may be altered, depending on COVID).
New storage at Public Works
A new storage building at the Public Works facility near Jordan to extend the life of existing equipment that is currently being stored outdoors.
All of these projects are aimed at improving the safety and security of the public and county employees. In addition, it will allow for 183 new parking spaces, an increase from 378 to 570.
For more information on these projects visit https://www.co.scott.mn.us/1799/Government-Center-Campus-Improvements
Road/Highway ProjectsAs for road and highway projects, the County Highway 27 expansion project (north of County Highway 21) will be completed in 2022.
In addition, the County Highway 83 project from Highway 169 north also goes under construction in 2022.
County Highway 27
The expansion of County Highway 27 to a four-lane divided roadway between County Highways 21 and 44 starts this spring and will be completed in late fall 2022. Work began last year to start utility relocations and complete a large storm water crossing near Creekwood Road in advance of major road work.
The project will improve safety and add capacity by providing turn lanes, a center median, paved shoulders and access management. The project will also include trails on both sides of County Highway 27 that will provide connectivity between Cleary Lake and Murphy-Hanrehan regional parks.
County Highway 27 will be closed during construction to complete work in a timely manner and provide worker safety. Detours will utilize County Highways 21 and 44 and Highway 13. Access for emergency vehicles and local access will be maintained during all construction phases.
Highway 27 from Highway 44 to South Park Drive will received new pavement surfacing in 2022. That work will be performed with lane closures only and completed within a few weeks after work begins.
County Highway 83
The modernization of County Highway 83 between Highway 169 and Fourth Avenue in Shakopee will start this Spring and be completed in 2023. Work began last year to start utility relocations in advance of major road work on County Highway 83 in conjunction with the city’s road improvements around the Canterbury Commons area.
The project will reconstruct and modernize over a one-mile segment to a four-lane urban divided roadway to address safety issues and add intersection and corridor capacity and operational improvements. Residential, commercial and recreational land use opportunities have expanded in the area resulting in an increased demand for transportation capacity and multimodal facilities.