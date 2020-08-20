The City of Prior Lake received nearly $2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds in July.
How the money will be spent was decided by the Prior Lake City Council at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Since receiving the funds, totaling $1,969,018, city staff has been reviewing guidelines on what expenditures are eligible for use, Prior Lake City Manager Jason Wedel explained during a work session. Funds not used by the city by Nov. 15 will be returned to Scott County.
“After going through all this guidance and webinars, it’s still not 100% crystal clear on what are eligible expenditures. Some of it is pretty straightforward—supplies that we've purchased, our personal protective equipment, the changes we made to city hall putting up glass at the counters and windows, those things are really obvious,” Wedel said. “The one thing that hasn't been 100% crystallized is public safety salaries and benefits.”
According to board documents, the plan is to use a majority of the funding on internal general government costs that were incurred related to COVID-19.
“This spending category will be used to reimburse the city for expenses related to our response to the pandemic, such as sanitation supplies, PPE, technology to support remote/teleworking and public safety payroll expenditures,” the documents state.
This category includes approximately $14,000 in supplies and personal protective equipment; payroll for public safety including the additional costs incurred for full time duty crews on staff at the start of the stay at home order totaling nearly $1.6 million; over $116,000 in technology purchases for laptops to enable city staff to work from home and technology in the council chambers to live stream meetings; as well as expenditures budgeted for next year such as equipment for police squads that will be purchased with the CARES Act funding this year, Wedel said during the work session.
“When the stay at home order first started, we gave all our city staff 80 hours of paid leave to stay at home for those people that had to stay at home,” Wedel said. “That cost to the city was $99,000, so that's an eligible CARES Act expenditure.”
At its last meeting, the council approved $108,000 be allocated to the Scott County Community Development Agency small business grant program, which is also included in the expenditure plan, he added.
“We add all that up that gets us to our $1,969,018,” Wedel said.
Based on conversations with auditors and staff from other cities, Wedel said he feels confident the expenditures laid out in the plan are eligible for the funding. Though he did note that if the expenditures went through an audit and were not eligible, the city would be able to revise the use of the funds.
He also notified the council that two area hospitals, St. Francis Regional Medical Center and M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, sent letters requesting some of the funds.
Fairview Ridges asked for $39,000 to help cover COVID-19 related expenses incurred and St. Francis asked for roughly $20,000 for COVID-19 community education.
“My thoughts on those types of expenditures were, I would leave the program we already have in place as proposed. By doing that I think it provides the biggest benefit to the taxpayers of Prior Lake,” Wedel said.
The council agreed and unanimously approved the proposed expenditure plan during their meeting.