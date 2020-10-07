Barten Pumpkins has been a place for fall family fun in the Twin Cities area since 1983 and this year the family is adding another attraction to their pumpkin patch.
Throughout the weekends of October, New Prague native and local mural artist Greg Preslicka will be painting two murals at Barten’s. Attendees will be able to watch as he completes his creative process step-by-step and paints a mural on a shed and granary.
Owner of Barten Pumpkins Fran Barten had been communicating with Greg about painting a mural somewhere in New Prague when the two decided the pumpkin patch could use a little more color, explained Heidi Preslicka, wife and promotions manager for Greg.
Greg drew up three potential mural layouts featuring iconic elements of Barten’s like their 45 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds; their Radio Flyer wagons; a tractor and a picture of Fran Barten’s husband Roman who passed.
The focus of both murals will be “family and community coming together,” Preslicka said.
Roman and Fran Barten started off selling sweet corn on the roadside before deciding to switch to pumpkins, the Barten Pumpkins website states. Now the Barten’s 11 children, their spouses and 35 grandchildren come together every fall to prepare the farm for the season.
The fall displays, unique varieties of squash and corn and family entertainment have become tradition locals look forward to, Preslicka said.
“They do this every year so adding Greg is just another little fun thing,” she said.
Greg will also be leaving selfie spots within the mural to give visitors an opportunity to photograph their fall fun.
Barten Pumpkins is open during daylight hours seven days a week and Preslicka can be found painting there on the weekends between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. most days, depending on the weather. The murals will be complete by the end of the month.
“For many years now they'll have this addition to their area,” Preslicka said. “It’s adorable even without the mural but the mural is going to add even more fun.”
Though the usual face painting, petting zoo and hayrides won’t be taking place this year due to COVID-19, there will still be other activities taking place each weekend like live music and a pumpkin cannon.
Admission and parking at Barten Pumpkins is free and pumpkins range from $2 to $7. The farm will be open through Oct. 31.
Greg Preslicka's murals can be found throughout the Southwest Metro including in downtown Prior Lake and area libraries and schools. To see his work visit www.preslickastudio.com/thebigpicture/