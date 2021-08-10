The first ever Prior Lake Chamber Fest, formerly known as Lakefront Days, found success in drawing hundreds of attendees to downtown Prior Lake.
The event, which supports local businesses, was held Aug. 6 and 7.
"The Prior Lake Chamber has been doing Lakefront Days for almost 40 years," said Sandi Fleck, president of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce. "This event, Prior Lake Chamber Fest, was a breath of fresh air with new ideas to promote and recognize local businesses."
Fleck said there was a large turnout both days even though Saturday was met with some rain, and that the event went on without any issues.
"We had about 800 attendees at the Business Expo/Wine Tasting event on Friday. On Saturday, we had rain that morning and were looking at some showers in the afternoon," said Fleck. "A couple of our volunteers and businesses decided to cancel, but as the day went on, it did not rain and it was a wonderful cool afternoon.
On Saturday, 150 golfers participated in Buckingham Companies Golf on Main, Fleck said, with over 500 people visiting downtown to shop, eat and catch up with neighbors and friends.
Fleck said the overall atmosphere was very positive and that participants will be looking forward to next year's chamber fest.
"We had a lot of people stopping to tell us they loved it downtown on the streets ... The open air was wonderful," Fleck said. "We are looking forward to planning 2022 with the comments and suggestions from our local businesses and residents. It is really a great place to live, work and play."