The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved the final 2022 city budget and certified the final 2022 property tax levy at their Dec. 6 meeting.
The total proposed tax levy is $15.2 million and includes the city proposed tax levy of $14.9 million and the EDA proposed tax levy of $360,000. The total tax levy increase is $937,554 — a 6.55% increase over last year.
City officials reviewed and discussed the latest budget before adopting the final resolution that has been in the works since earlier in June.
"This was started back in June with work sessions with the council," City Manager Jason Wedel said. "Ultimately, we adopted a preliminary budget in September and we're now moving forward with the final adoption of the levy. There's almost six months of work that went into this budget."
City financial overview
Finance Director Cathy Erickson said the city has 12 budgeted funds totaling $35.2 million.
"The General Fund is $16.5 million (47%) of the city's operating fund. The Debt Service Fund equals $5.6 million( 16%) — these funds are the source of funding for our annual debt repayment where we have bonded or issued debt for capital infrastructure improvements," said Erickson. "The Capital Funds equal $2.4 million (7%), this budget is for the annual capital replacement and improvement projects for equipment facilities, street overlay and parks as part of our capital improvement program. The EDA budget is $621,000 (2%), and that's for economic development initiatives. The Utilities Funds (28%) total about $10 million and these are the city's funds for providing water, sewer and storm water services."
Erickson said the major functions within the General Fund go to public safety that includes police, fire, building inspections, code enforcement and emergency management.
"Almost half of the General Fund expenditures are for public safety which total 49%. About $2.3 million, 14%, is for public works that includes engineering, streets and central garage and another 14% is for parks and recreation. The city has over 50 parks, recreation programs for youth and adults, the library facility and a senior center," said Erickson. "General government totals $3.5 million, 22%, includes departments that supports all the city services such as administration, city clerk, human resources, IT, finance, communications and community development."
What is driving the levy increase?
Erickson said the proposed 2022 tax levy invests heavily on public safety.
"The tax levy increase in public safety personnel funding equals to $590,000," Erickson said.
The majority of the levy increase, or 4.12%, is dedicated to public safety with the addition of a full-time assistant fire chief, a new police officer and an increase to police officer's salaries as a result of a recent compensation study.
"It also includes funding of public safety workers comp rate increase based on guidance from the city's insurer and $117,000 includes new personnel funding for a new administrative assistant and a community development assistant from seasonal to part-time," Erickson said.
Funding for items identified as mandatory to maintain staffing and city service levels totals $236,000. Included in that funding is benefits and wages, building and equipment maintenance, professional services for legal and engineering and election judge wages for absentee ballot voting, according to Erickson.
"The city has also budgeted for additional building permit revenue on new residential construction and has budgeted for a proposed increase in the police aid the city receives from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community," Erickson said. "These additional revenue budget items reduce our overall tax levy. When staff is preparing the budget, we look at base tax levy considerations of growth, inflation and current debt service. These base property tax levy considerations total 7.6% when we presented the budget in September."
Since then, the 12 month inflation rate has increased from 5.4% in September to 6.2% in December, according to Erickson.
"So, the overall base property tax levy considerations at this point are 8.4%," she said. "The proposed tax levy request of 6.55% is well below the base property tax levy consideration of 8.4%."
Tax levy impact and tax rate
Although the preliminary tax levy increase is 6.55%, city officials say it does not mean property taxes will increase by that amount. The tax base for the city has grown almost 8% over the past year, so the additional levy is spread out over a greater number of properties resulting in a tax rate that has a minimal increase of 0.55%.
About 48% of city homeowners had a market value increase of 0.01 to 5%, according to city documents. For a median valued home, those homeowners would see a $31 annual increase in the city portion of their taxes. Owners of $600,000 and $900,000 valued homes would see a $62 and $94 increase in the city portion of their taxes respectively.
Another 30% of homeowners had a market value increase of 5.01% to 10%. For a median valued home, those homeowners would see a $90 increase in the city portion of their taxes (about $5/month). Owners of $600,000 and $900,000 valued homes would see a $177 and $267 annual increase, respectively.
For a home with no change in market value, the proposed levy increase will result in the city portion of property tax remaining flat to the prior year.
The cumulative change in the city tax capacity tax rate from 2018 to 2021 is a reduction of 8.1%.
To view the final 2022 city budget visit https://www.cityofpriorlake.com/