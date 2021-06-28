The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution to increase police department salaries at their June 21 meeting. The additional funds will be generated from General Fund reserves and will take effect on July 1.
The objective of the resolution is to attract, retain and train high-quality police officers given the current climate around policing and a decline in applicants for police officer positions across the state.
Councilwoman Annette Thompson said that during salary contract negotiations last year, the Prior Lake Police Department stated they felt they were being paid the low market standard compared to other police departments across the country with populations similar to Prior Lake.
During negotiations, Law Enforcement Labor Services indicated that they believed city police wages were below market and requested a larger than normal cost of living adjustment to make up for any discrepancies with pay.
At the Jan. 19 city council meeting, the council approved a contract with the Keystone Compensation Group to review and update the city's current compensation program to align employee pay with the market.
"We were asking them (police department) and negotiating with them for a lower salary increase for a one-year period and they graciously agreed to that lower increase for that one year period," said Thompson. "We agreed to do a compensation study and implement that compensation study results immediately upon completion."
All parties approved of the wage adjustments for the 2021 police payroll which would be an increase of $117,675 from General Fund reserves.
"This will increase our Prior Lake Police Department salaries to a higher market standard which they more than deserve," said Thompson. "I just want to thank the Prior Lake Police Department for trusting us and for being partners with us on this very personal and important issue."