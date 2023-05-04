Waters Edge Marina 1

Aerial view of Waters Edge Marina located in Boudins Bay in Prior Lake.

 Photo courtesy of City of Prior Lake

Prior Lake City Council recently denied a request by Waters Edge Marina’s owners to approve a resolution that would allow the continuation of a 48-foot temporary dock extension to their business’ dock in 2023 in a 1-3 vote at its latest meeting on Monday, May 1. Councilmember Kimberly Churchill was the only vote in support.

The request stems from the owner’s concerns over low water levels and how six watercraft slips near the shoreline do not have proper water depth to support a boat.

