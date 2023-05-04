Prior Lake City Council recently denied a request by Waters Edge Marina’s owners to approve a resolution that would allow the continuation of a 48-foot temporary dock extension to their business’ dock in 2023 in a 1-3 vote at its latest meeting on Monday, May 1. Councilmember Kimberly Churchill was the only vote in support.
The request stems from the owner’s concerns over low water levels and how six watercraft slips near the shoreline do not have proper water depth to support a boat.
Dan and Renee Schmid, owners of Waters Edge Marina, are no strangers to controversy. The boat rental business owners have made headlines over the years to try and expand their dock system in Boudins Bay.
During the meeting, residents went before councilmembers to voice their concerns and also support of the temporary dock extension in the public forum portion of the meeting. The Schmids themselves asked for the council’s support during the public forum.
“From a standpoint on being able to maintain and operate our business, this year, the 36-foot dock extension is really important,” Dan Schmid said. “We would be down seven slips based on the water levels and we would have to tell seven families that they won’t be able to rent a slip this year. That’s not something we look forward to doing. We’re limited to 50 watercrafts and we have had the same tenants for 15 years with little turnover. It’s a family-oriented marina with little-to-no problems there.”
Casey McCabe, community development director for the city, once again provided an overview of the request and recapped what came forth at the last meeting on April 17.
McCabe told councilmembers that according to the Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District, the Prior Lake water levels were recorded at 897.79 feet last November.
“On April 17, the elevation was up 899.92 feet, a little over 2 feet since last November,” McCabe said. “Since that meeting, the elevation is currently at 900.66 feet, just under 9 inches over the last 14 days. The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District anticipates the lake levels to rise some, but it’s difficult to say without the amount of rainfall this spring.”
Councilmember Kevin Burkart told the council that he could not support the continuation of the 48-foot temporary dock extension for several reasons.
“My observation would be that the applicant is not in conformance with the current permitted 50 boat slips,” Burkart said. “Because of the way they configured the extension last year, they maintained their approved 50 boat slips and added slips to the end of their system, bringing their total to 56 boat slips. This does not honor the substance or form of the permit. Others on the lake would not be allowed to do this.”
Burkart went on to say that the Schmids built a different layout of the dock system than what was agreed to.
“The layout that was approved last year that was approved was a ‘T,’ what the applicant did was an ‘L.’ We need to see a clear presentation of the current and the proposed configuration and make sure it’s honored,” Burkart said. “This system is in a narrow bay and is bordered by neighbors to the north and south whose view is each foot of this system, and the system dominates the entire bay. It’s a rib up the middle. If this system is approved today, I would not be in favor. In fact, this original marina was approved under a conditional use permit that would not have been approved today if they came in with the same request.”
In addition, Burkart said his decision came with the residents who live on the lake shore of the bay in mind.
“I want this system to be as small of a footprint as possible out of respect for the neighbors,” he said. “I can’t out of good conscience, continue an extension in a narrow bay. Eventually, you run out of room for everyone. There needs to be a compromise and that compromise should be less slips for this marina and not additional dominance of this bay.”
In response, councilmember Kimberly Churchill said she disagreed with the council’s stance on the request and said she fully supported the small business.
“My thought has been that it worked OK last year and in order for this business to be productive and to do their job for their customers, they need us to help them out,” Churchill said. “I think I’m alone in this, but I think we should grant them the extension so that they can have their business work for them. The impact to the neighbors with the new configuration did not seem to be that great. When the water levels are low, we all have to work together to make the lake work for everybody.”