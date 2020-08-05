The Prior Lake City Council unanimously denied the adoption of an ordinance annexing nearly 10 acres of property in Credit River Township at its Monday night meeting. The council also voted in support of the Credit River Township board’s plan to officially become a city.
Credit River Township residents filled the chairs spread out throughout the council chambers to hear the council consider the annexation of the 9.86 acres of property located at 6127 170th St. E in Credit River.
In the weeks leading up to the meeting, many residents expressed their concerns over the annexation and development of the parcel via social media and through email with city officials.
Prior Lake City Mayor Kirt Briggs stated there were some “extremely troubling assertions” widely discussed among residents such as the property owner was petitioned by the developer and not the city and that the property owner doesn’t care to move.
“Those assertions made by many, not the property owners, and allegations cast a significant cloud over this agenda item,” Briggs said.
Community Development Director Casey McCabe who had contact with the property owner said those allegations were not valid.
He explained that a portion of the parcel, which lies south of 170th Street SE and County Road 21 near the Revere Avenue and CR 21 intersection, would have been developed for proposed storage condominiums leaving 4.3 acres of commercial land for future use.
Resident concerns addressed
During the meeting, McCabe gave a presentation addressing common resident concerns.
He noted that the city had met all the requirements of the notification process such as notifying all property owners immediately adjacent to the property and additional property owners the city was not required to notify according to state statute. The Credit River Township Board was also notified and involved in the discussion of the proposed annexation, McCabe said.
Another concern was that the development would be funded through tax increment financing or tax abatement, which was never considered, he added.
Many residents were worried the development would increase traffic at the already busy intersection of 170th Street and Revere Avenue.
Based on numbers provided by the developers from their multiple other storage properties, there would be an average of 25 vehicle trips a day to the proposed development, McCabe said.
The developer also provided information in regards to noise concerns.
“They stated over a 15 year period the rental company has not received a complaint from the city, a caller, a visit by the police and no notifications from neighboring residents at their seven locations due to noise,” McCabe said.
Residents were also concerned that the development would increase storm water drainage to Markley Lake. Drainage plans had not yet been complete, but an engineering review stated that the drains across from the parcel lead to Credit River, McCabe said.
Council comments
Following McCabe’s presentation, Councilmember Zach Braid stated his support of property rights and said given the circumstances, “I’m currently having trouble supporting this petition tonight and I have concerns about the annexation.”
His disapproval of the annexation was met with applause from the present Credit River Township residents.
Councilmember Kevin Burkart commented on residents' initial reaction to the proposed annexation before stating his position.
“There’s been a significant amount of misinformation on this item. Some of you have questioned our transparency, some of you have suggested a council member lied, taking his assertion out of context. Some of you attacked our staff and their professionalism and you have the freedom to do so. All I can say is wow. Technology really enables folks to go from 0 to 60 in 5.2, doesn't it? Reacting instead of inquiring and responding…” Burkart said. “The process has been fully transparent. Staff and council are transparent and available. The city did not need to disclose future development plans as part of the annexation, but we chose to share all of the information that was available so that you — the residents were aware and the council could make an informed decision.”
Burkart also stated the city had never put pressure on the property owners throughout the process and that he is not in favor of utilizing limited commercial space for storage facilities.
“Most importantly I do not feel comfortable that the (property owners) entered this process with eyes wide open and fully informed. That's unacceptable and this city should have nothing to do with this,” Burkart said. “I’m opposed to the annexation and I’m glad our support for Credit River Township to city journey breezed through the consent agenda earlier this evening.”
While Briggs was in support of the annexation at a previous meeting of the council, he has since changed his position.
“I will not be in support of the annexation this evening, but I would like to say in the four years I’ve been mayor I've never seen the tone of communications and the assertions made in regards to the city and the integrity,” Briggs said. “As council member Burkart said, the lying, the collusion, the mischaracterizations all the way along, that to me is a casualty to this process that I can't unknow.”
While the board unanimously decided not to support the annexation, multiple council members noted that traffic and safety improvements will occur at the intersection of 170th Street and Revere Avenue.
Residents react
Credit River resident Mary Sedlar said she attended the meeting because she didn’t want the development of more commercial space in a residential area. She was concerned the annexation would increase noise and traffic in the area.
“We are glad they're not going to proceed with annexation,” Sedlar said. “We just don't want Credit River shrinking. We want to preserve our little city.”
Fellow resident Christy Anderson said she had similar concerns and didn’t want to see the township lose more land as it pushes to become a city.
“I’m glad it turned out the way it did and I really was impressed with the comments by the council members too on their stance and why they made their decisions. I think they made very wise and ethical decisions for the community,” Anderson said.