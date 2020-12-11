The Prior Lake co-working space, The Social Exchange, closed its doors earlier this month due to the pandemic.
The location first opened in the summer of 2019 and provided small business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals a large gathering space to work and connect.
Because the Prior Lake location is more of an event space and large gatherings are currently prohibited due to the coronavirus, owner and founder Lucy Stang decided it was time to close.
Whether the closure is permanent is still up in the air.
“Potentially, we can probably keep it open, but after talking to my partner we’re kind of thinking it wasn't the best location, so we decided to just close it,” Stang said.
With the space geared toward hosting large events and lacking the private space for individual work, it’s not the most functional space for the times, she explained.
But when one door closes another opens.
In Mid November, The Social Exchange opened a new location at 230 First Ave E. in Shakopee.
“We have three private conference rooms and then four office spaces so it's just a little more convenient for people to meet one-on-one and in a safe environment through what's going on right now, versus the other location was gathering a lot of people which is not the best for the shutdown and COVID,” Stang said.
The Shakopee location has an open design concept while still offering personal meeting spaces.
“I'm really excited about Shakopee because I feel like it has more of an entrepreneur community and it's grown quite a bit, so we are excited to connect and grow there and be a resource for people to meet and connect and grow their business,” she said.
Instead of making the morning commute to the office, a majority of the workforce is now just taking a few steps from bed to desk and only seeing coworkers through computer screens.
The Social Exchange offers a safe and affordable way for professionals to meet with other like-minded individuals without the overhead cost of a brick and mortar business, Stang said.
For those spending all or a majority of their work day in their home office, it’s also a change of scenery.
“It’s a space to continue to grow your business, continue to network and meet with your clients and also mentally be able to get out and work at a space where you can spend a few hours and clear your mind and get inspired to work or do things in a different location,” Stang said. “I think that's what we found our members are benefiting from.”
The Social Exchange is only allowing 25% capacity, or about 20 people, to occupy the space presently. They aren’t hosting any large events, guests must wear masks and social distance and appointments must be made beforehand so the space can be cleaned.