Five individuals were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of 190th Street and Panama Avenue in Prior Lake Friday afternoon.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 2:40 p.m.
A vehicle headed westbound on 190th Street was struck by a southbound vehicle on Panama Street. Whether the westbound vehicle stopped at the stop sign or proceeded through the intersection before being hit is still being determined, according to Patrol Sergeant Robert Mulvehill of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
One driver was extricated from her vehicle and airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for a serious leg-injury.
“It was described to us as being a serious injury, but it’s not life-threatening. Nonetheless, serious enough to air lift her,” Mulveill said.
The four occupants of the other vehicle were transported to HCMC by ground ambulance for evaluation.
The sheriff’s office cleared the scene just before 4 p.m.
Mulvehill said there have been a number of accidents at that intersection over the last few years.
“People need to pay attention. It’s on a hill, so it affects our ability to realize that there is a stop sign coming up, but they’re clearly marked for east and west bound traffic on 190th street,” he said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Prior Lake Police Department, Allina Health Emergency Medical Services, the Prior Lake Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol.